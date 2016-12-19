Situation at Line of Contact

In the night of December 16, the situation at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces was relatively calm. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire around 30 times, using automatic rifles and machine guns (about 350 shots). In the night of December 17, the enemy violated the ceasefire about 30 times, firing over 400 times using automatic rifles, machine guns and sniper rifles. In the night of December 18 Azerbaijan continued to violate the ceasefire (35 times) using automatic rifles (around 500 shots) and sniper rifles (34 shots). The front units of the Defense Army almost did not answer, the NKR MoD informed.