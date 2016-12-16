Situation at Line of Contact

In the night of December 14 the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces was violated by the enemy around 45 times during which over 1000 shots were fired in the direction of the Armenian positions. The Azerbaijani armed forces used an 82 mm mortar in the eastern direction (1 projectile). The front units of the Defense Army answered only in cases of necessity and continued to implement the defense of the front line confidently, the NKR MoD informed.