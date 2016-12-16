A New Uncontrolled Situation in Karabakh Settlement

Serzh Sargsyan announced in Artsakh that “both the army and the population and the NKR citizens must be ready for hard times”.

Many people, and not without reason, interpreted his words “hard times” as a warning about new sabotages. In addition, Armenia and the Western mediators have not succeeded introducing mechanisms for investigation of border incidents and increasing the number of OSCE observers from 4 to 12, which would decrease the possibility for provocations.

Azerbaijan has been able to prevent the status quo from being internationally laid down.

It seems that the situation has returned to April 2016. However, it would be correct to speak about a new situation which requires the understanding and processing of the relevant attitude. Apparently, this is what Serzh Sargsyan meant when he was speaking about hard times coming up. It is hard to predict the steps of all players in the new situation.

What has changed since April in respect to the Karabakh settlement and “around it”?

First of all, the myth of savior Russia collapsed in Armenia, only the fairy tale “it would have been worse without Russia” still persists. In addition, Russia no longer hides that Armenia is not an ally but a fort on the border of Turkey, a NATO member state, as well as Iran.

In this context, Russia has absorbed without foreplays the Armenian air defense system and achieved the creation of a united contingent including the 5Armenian corpus and the 102Russian base.

This is a very important circumstance because in April Azerbaijan did not succeed in changing the status quo because the Armenian army disagreed to the “normalization plan” which envisages withdrawal of the Armenian forces from certain territories. The army has not been given an order to retreat, and the army has not retreated from its positions.

There is an opinion that the creation of a united air force does not mean that the Armenian army will not be able to make independent decisions. However, the 102base will have a legitimate right to intervene in military actions. Although, it is probable that these rights will be limited.

In this situation, Armenia is trying to find a way of getting accustomed to the new situation. Foreign pressure is growing, and confronting is becoming more and more complicated. Apparently, Yerevan’s main trump card is the status quo. After the April war official Yerevan spoke for the first time about the “justified status quo”. The secretary of the president Vladimir Hakobyan informed that especially after the April war the status of the territories considered a security area is more than justified, considering the threat to the people of Karabakh. In other words, the status quo becomes a foreign political imperative.

Besides, the international documents call on the sides to lay down in documents the rejection of a military solution. Azerbaijan would not sign this agreement.

The international community or rather the Western states do not hide their dissatisfaction with Azerbaijan’s behavior, and it is a sign of the new situation. Resolutions are adopted in the United States and the EU which condemn the violation of human rights in Azerbaijan. The UN Committee has adopted a document which condemns Azerbaijan for discrimination of the Armenians. They speak loudly about the atrocities committed by Azerbaijan. The United States is even speaking about sanctions against the Azerbaijani leadership.

Armenia and Karabakh are trying to support these tendencies but there is a new situation, and it is impossible to resolve through old methods.