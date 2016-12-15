Imports from Third Countries Decreased, from EAEU Increased

This year, the volumes of imports to Armenia from the third countries have decreased. Instead, the volumes of imports from the EAEU member states have increased, the deputy head of the State Revenue Committee Vakhtang Mirumyan told reporters today in the parliament. In answer to the question about the reason for decreasing imports from the third countries Mirumyan said the conditions for economic operators in the EAEU are more convenient, the customs procedures are simpler. “And it may be related to the prices and cost of goods sold in the markets of other EAEU member states,” he said.

In answer to the question that whether by joining the EAEU Armenia loses its trade relations, the deputy head of the SRC said, “No, the relations with third countries exist, imports take place, it is not true that we do not have connections. This is not the only reason for decrease, there are several which need a deeper analysis. It is possible that the general volumes of consumption are decreasing,” he said.

The EAEU customs code will be enacted until the end of this year. The journalists asked Mirumyan what changes will take place that will affect Armenia. “No doors will be closed, the Customs Code contains considerable positive aspects,” Mirumyan said. He listed several advantages. First, it is a more comprehensive document, which means that our economic operators will deal with one document, not several. Second, the new Customs Code is based on the e-governance model, this is an advantage for business.

“Next, we have a significant reduction in the time of customs release, formalities. For example, goods are released on the working day following declaration, under the new code it will be done in only four hours. Thereby we have the right to create free economic zones which will, on the one hand, cheer up cross –border trade, and on the other hand, it pursues equal development of territories. Several customs procedures have been facilitated, and visible rules of the game have been defined,” he stated.