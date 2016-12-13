Situation at Line of Contact

In the night of December 12 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict sides over 60 times during which over 900 shots were fired. More intensive violations were reported in the southern (Hadrut) and eastern (Martuni) defense directions where the Azerbaijani armed forces, aside from automatic rifles and machine guns, used CBD and Istiglal sniper rifles (93 shots).

The front units of the Defense Army refrained from answering the enemy’s fire, the NKR Ministry of Defense informs.

In addition, the NKR MoD dismissed the information that the Azerbaijani armed forces have hit two Armenian UAVs.