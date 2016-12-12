The Situation at the Line of Contact

In the night of December 11 the enemy shelled the Armenian posts from its emplacements located in the southern (Horadiz) direction of the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces using 82 mm mortars (14 projectiles). In the period mentioned, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in several parts of the front line around 30 times, firing over 400 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. The front units of the Defense Army mostly refrained from answering and undertook counteraction only in case of sheer necessity, the NKR MoD informed.