Enemy Used Automatic Grenade Launcher

In the night of December 8, the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces around 65 times during which they fired in the direction of the Armenian posts over 1000 times. The violations were especially intensive in the eastern (Akna) direction of the front line. Aside from firearms, the Azerbaijani armed forces used sniper rifles (54 shots), and in the southeastern direction an automatic grenade launcher (4 projectiles). The front units of the Defense Army mainly refrained from answering and continued , the NKR MoD informed.