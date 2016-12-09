Stepanakert Expects OSCE to Highlight Use of Force is Unacceptable

There are no specifically alarming phenomena at the Karabakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. The Azerbaijani side has not changed its strategy, tactics, has not revised its philosophy and approach to the Armenians, the spokesperson for the NKR President Davit Babayan told Armenpress, underlining that there is not much difference of the situation at the line of contact compared with the previous period. “There are cases when they shoot more, there are days when they violate the ceasefire relatively less frequently. But we cannot say that it has reached the level of the eve of the four-day war since 2015,” Babayan said.According to his observation, December is a special month, considering several circumstances. For example, the New Year is ahead, and they are trying to “congratulate” our holiday in their own way, undertaking such cruel steps. December 12 is the day of Heidar Aliyev’s death, December 24 is Ilham Aliyev’s birthday, and December 31, aside from the New Year, has been announced by them as the international day of the Azerbaijanis to give some legitimacy to their people, making people remember that day. “Consequently, in qualitative terms, the violations of the ceasefire increase. However, it is not correct to say that this is a new phenomenon. In other words, there will not be dramatic, deep changes,” he said.In answer to the question whether the 23rd OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg on December 8-9 will anyhow affect the border tension. Davit Babayan said the expectation from that session is that once again the necessity for a peace settlement must be underlined. “It is early to expect anything. It will be very important to stress the unacceptability of the use of force for the settlement of the issue,” the spokesperson for the NKR president said, noting that he does not expect any change in the border escalation after the Ministerial Council.