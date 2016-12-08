Conscript Got Deadly Injuries

In the night of December 7, the enemy continued to violate the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani forces (around 40 times). The Azerbaijani forces fired over 500 times using automatic and sniper rifles of various calibers. The front units of the Defense Army answered to the enemy’s aggressive actions only in case of sheer necessity and continued to fulfill their military task along the entire line of contact. During the night an incident was reported. On December 8, at 2.10 am, the conscript Albert Hakob Postolokyan born in 1996 got a deadly injury in the defense unit of one of the military units in the northeast (Martakert). According to preliminary information, Albert Postolokyan threw the hand grenade provided to him for official purposes in the direction of the entrance of the blindage. Consript Garnik Haik Terteryan got a shrapnel injury. Afterwards, he fired at himself from his automatic rifle in the shin and died immediately from the firearm injury. An investigation is carried out to find out the details of the incident, the NKR MoD informs.