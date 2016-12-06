U.S. Ambassador on Corrupt Armenian Officials and Businesses

The U.S. Ambassador in Armenia Richard Mills dwelt on the fight on corruption in Armenia in a press briefing today. He noted that what he has heard from Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan so far is reassuring. The ambassador said he thinks the prime minister responds to questions about the necessity to fight corruption that are heard from the public and journalists in Armenia.

He also noted about the obstacles that corruption sets to business growth and investments in Armenia, as well as national security because corrupt officials and businessmen outside Armenia may be enabled to influence developments in Armenia. I have told the prime minister that the U.S. embassy is ready for any kind of assistance in this matter, the ambassador said.

He also underscored disclosures by journalists in the fight on corruption. However, the ambassador says, journalists may simply reveal and publish corruption cases while the authorities must follow up on them. This is what the friends of Armenia want to see, Mills said.