Situation at Line of Contact

In the night of December 5 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces over 60 times, firing around 700 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. Unlike the previous days, mainly automatic rifles and machine guns were used, as well as sniper rifles (73 shots). The front units of the Defense Army monitored the situation at the line of contact attentively and answered only in case of sheer necessity, the NKR MoD informed.