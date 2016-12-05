Situation at Line of Contact

In the night of December 4 the enemy continued to violate the ceasefire in different directions of the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces (over 50 times), mainly using automatic firearms (550 shots) and sniper rifles (33 shots). In the eastern direction of the line of contact (Matuni) the Azerbaijani armed forces twice used anti-tank hand grenade launchers (AGS-7).

The front units of the Defense Army confidently fulfilled their military task and ensured reliable defense of the front line, the NKR MoD informed.

Over the weekend the relative tension at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani forces continued.

The enemy violated the ceasefire around 85 times, firing at the Armenian posts over 1200 times.

Aside from firearms the enemy used 60 and 82 mm mortars (37 projectiles) and anti-tank and automatic grenade launchers

(9 projectiles).

The NKR MoD informed.