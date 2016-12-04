Karen Karapetyan Answered Questions of Facebook Users

The government’s priority is to create a fair, competitive and equitable place for working people and entrepreneurs, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan stated during the December 3 public event of AGBU. In answer to the question how it is possible to conduct such a policy to attract foreign investors, the prime minister said: “Different surveys showed that the happiest countries in the world are the ones which have created the most favorable conditions for working and creating people. We must create equal conditions for a working person, for an entrepreneur. And we are ready to take up the role of a stimulus, to go into everything with the entrepreneurs to stimulate business, inspire and make believe.” I wish to work long, yes, if I am effective, Karen Karapetyan said in answer to the question about the length of his tenure. He was asked whether he will stay until 2018 or until the next national elections. The prime minister said: “How do you think the prime minister should ask if he or she has come for five years? Have I come to work for six months? No. Do I want to work long? Yes if I am effective and I do not become a burden.” He also dwelt on the Armenia-Diaspora relations. We must create conditions for the Diaspora to want to make investments, the prime minister said. According to the prime minister, regularly asking the Diaspora for charity leads nowhere and harms our dignity. Marc Grigoryan who was moderating the discussion read the criticism by the actress Arsineh Khanjyan about monopolies in Armenia, legislation gaps. Karapetyan said in answer that those questions deserve attention. In answer to the question about the opposition of his dreams, the prime minister said: “The intellectual opposition.” One of the participants of the discussion said with the high unemployment in Armenia, the government is laying off the staff of government agencies. Karapetyan said it is necessary to interest business to create jobs. Speaking about the reduction of the government, Karapetyan said there are regular complaints about the effectiveness of the government. “If being overstaffed is not effective, how can I keep it? I am sure that we are doing the right thing,” he said. The prime minister also answered the question about the possibility to control rise in prices ahead of the holiday season. “Competition should rise to keep prices down. I see no function of price control among our functions,” Karapetyan said.