Karen Karapetyan Has Noticed Willingness in Republican Party to Change

Today AGBU organized a public meeting with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan during which the prime minister was asked why he decided to join the Republican Party.

“Given the low rating of the Republican Party, what mechanisms are you planning to use for radical change, such as prosecution of the illegally acting government,” someone from the hall asked him.

Karen Karapetyan said he had brought seven points explaining his motivation to join the Republican Party, which was logical, Tert.am reported.

“What I said was frank,” he said.

As to prosecuting, illegal ways of gaining wealth, Karen Karapetyan said those are processes that he was going to undertake, irrespective of his membership to the Republican Party.

“Because there is such necessity in the society,” he said.

In answer to the question what they are going to do if the Republicans win, the prime minister said he had answered that question in his point 7.

One of the reasons was I noticed their wish to change themselves and to bring change, the prime minister said, adding that time will show whether it will be a success whereas the necessity is obvious.