Front Units of Defense Army Undertook Necessary Action

In the night of December 2 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces around 90 times during which the enemy fired over 1000 times. There were especially intensive violations from sniper guns (around 80 shots). The Azerbaijani armed forces used a 60 mm mortar (1 projectile).

The front units of the Defense Army undertook measures to suppress the enemy’s activity and continued to fulfill the defense of the front line.

At this moment, the situation at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani forces is calm, the NKR MoD informs.