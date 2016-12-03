Foreign Grants Received by the RA Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources

The Union of Informed Citizens NGO continues to report on the foreign grants received by the RA state bodies. So, let us turn to the foreign grants received by the agencies of the RA Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in 2005-2015.

During this period, the agencies under the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources received 13.3 million USD in grants from foreign organizations.

We remind that we had revealed that the Islamic Republic of Iran had allocated 2 million USD to “Hayrusgazard” CJSC for the construction of gas supply system for the settlements in Armenia bordering with Iran. However, no gas supply system was constructed in those settlements.

We were informed by the ministry that the Project Contractor “Sanergy” finished the supplies of the relevant devices, equipment and materials (from Iran) necessary for the construction of gas supply network for Meghri and Agarak communities. According to information provided to us, the construction works started in 2016 and were planned to end after 6-7 months.

We called Meghri and Agarak municipalities regarding the issue, and though 11 months have passed instead of the promised 6-7 months, we were informed by the Meghri Municipality that the works have not been completed yet. And we were informed by the Agarak Municipality that the works were stopped a few weeks ago and it is not clear when they will resume.

In 2008, 3.1 million USD grant was received from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Global Partnership on Output-Based Aid Trust Fund, as a result of which Armenia Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund carried out a project on making accessible the high quality services of gas and water supply in municipal residential buildings.

In 2009, The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Global Environment Fund allocated a grant amount of 90 thousand USD by means of which the Armenia Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund implemented preparatory works for the electricity supply reliability and energy efficiency program. During the same year, the same fund implemented a project aimed at studying the feasibility for a geothermal project with a 1.5 million USD grant provided by the same donor organizations.

In 2012, the Armenia Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund under the RA Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources received a 4.82 million USD grants from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Global Environment Fund for the implementation of projects aimed at reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions through elimination of obstacles in investments targeting energy efficiency. Within the framework of preparatory works for the geothermal project, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development allocated 300 thousand USD to the Armenia Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund in 2014.

During the same year, the World Bank allocated 670 thousand USD to the “High Voltage Electric Networks” CJSC for preparation works of the Electricity Transmission Network Improvement Project in Armenia.

In order to extend the operation period of the 2nd unit of the nuclear power plant, according to the loan agreement signed between Russian and Armenian Governments, 10% of the contract value is provided as a grant, and that amount formed 867.8 thousand USD in 2015.