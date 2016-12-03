Situation at Line of Contact

In the night of December 1 the enemy continued to violate the ceasefire in almost all the directions of the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces. More intensive violations were reported in the eastern part of the front line where, aside from firearms of different calibers (around 1400 shots), the enemy also used 60 mm and 82 mm mortars (9 projectiles) and automatic grenade launchers (1 projectile).

In the mentioned period, the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire around 125 times, firing over 2000 times in the direction of the Armenian posts.

The Armenian side did not have losses in the result of the violation of the ceasefire, the NKR MoD informed, dismissing the Azerbaijani press reports on “severe fights” in the eastern direction of the Karabakh-Azerbaijani border during which one soldier was killed and nine were injured on the Armenian side, the NKR MoD informed.