Medical State of Injured Soldiers Remains Grave but Stable

The situation at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces is calm. The information spread in social networks on two servicemen injured in the military posts of Martuni concerned the incident reported on the eve was confirmed by Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense told Armenpress. The doctors continue to evaluate the medical state of the two servicemen injured in Martuni as grave but stable, the deputy head of the Central Clinical Military Hospital Artashes Khachatryan told Armenpress. According to him, one of the injured soldiers is Karapet Mikayelyan born in 1997 who got a firearm injury in the head. The other is Kajik Badalyan born in 1993 who was taken to hospital with high and hip injuries. Gagik Harutyunyan, not Gagik Poghosyan as reported earlier, was taken to the military hospital in Stepanakert. The hospital administration refused to provide any information from the hospital.