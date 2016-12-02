Border Escalation? FP Says Several Injured, Spokespersons for MoDs of Armenia and Artsakh Dismiss

The speaker of the Founding Parliament Syuzan Simonyan reported on her Facebook wall about escalation at the front posts.

“There are injured soldiers in the 3defensive area, in the direction of Martuni. Several are injured. They fired from a mortar,” she wrote.

The spokesperson for the NKR Defense Army Senor Hasratyan said if there is such information, it will be on their official website. In answer to the question whether anyone has been injured, he said: “I will not comment on such information by telephone.”

In answer to our inquiry the spokesperson for the Armenian MoD Artsrun Hovhannisyan dismissed this information.

A few minutes ago Syuzan Simonyan updated her posts.

“I know the names of only two injured: Poghosyan Gagik Valerik born in 1984 and Grigoryan Kajik Zakhar born in 1993. Several were injured in Martuni direction.”