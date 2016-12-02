In the night of November 30 the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces was violated 75 times during which over 2000 shots were fired in the direction of the Armenian posts from firearms of different calibers.

In the southern and southeastern directions of the line of contact the Azerbaijani armed forces used automatic grenade launchers (12 projectiles), and 82 mm mortars in the eastern (Martuni) defense section (6 projectiles).

The front units of the defense army undertook necessary actions to suppress the enemy’s aggressive action.