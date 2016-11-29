People of Talish Are Back to Village

“It’s been a week some of the villagers are back in the village. We continue to receive families. Seven families are going to return from Charentsavan [Kotayk region, Armenia],” the head of the municipality of Talish village Vilen Petrosyan told Artsakh TV. The issue of electric supply has been solved, the work of creation of a water supply system is underway, the road to the village is being reconstructed. According to the new construction programs, construction of a new nursery school is foreseen. “We must get rid of this rubble,” said the NKR Minister of Urban Planning Karen Shahramanyan.