Azerbaijan Used Automatic Grenade Launcher (5 Projectiles)

During the weekend the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces over 110 times during which the enemy fired around 2500 times in the direction of the Armenian posts from firearms of different calibers.

In the eastern direction of the line of contact the Azerbaijani armed forces used a 60 mm mortar (1 projectile), an anti-tank hand grenade launcher (2 projectiles) and an automatic grenade launcher (5 projectiles), the NKR MoD informed, noting that the front units of the defense army answer only in case of necessity.