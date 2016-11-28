New postage stamp dedicated to the national cuisine

On November 28th, 2016, 1 postage stamp dedicated to the theme “The Regional Commonwealth in the field of Communications. National cuisine” is put into circulation.The postage stamp has been cancelled by the President of “Development and preservation of Armenian culinary traditions” organization Sedrak Mamulyan and the Acting Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Haik Avagyan.The postage stamp with nominal value of 170 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France.The postage stamp depicts an old Armenian traditional festive dish “Telbats Koubati”, which consists of fish with vegetables baked in puff pastry.

Date of issue: November 28, 2016Designer: Vahagn MkrtchyanPrinting house: Cartor, FranceSize: 30,0 x 40,0 mm Print run: 60 000“Haypost” CJSCHaypost Trust Management B.V