James Warlick Leaves Post of Minsk Group Co-chair

The American co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick has twitted that he leaves the post of co-chair. The American co-chair wrote that his term expires on December 31. Warlick wrote that he leaves not only the post of Minsk Group co-chair but also diplomatic service. He says it is an honor for him to serve for 30 years. The American co-chair also informed that in January he will take on a position in Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners.