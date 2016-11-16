Enemy Fired from Mortars and Grenade Launchers

In the night of November 15 and the morning of November 16 the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces was violated by the enemy 85 times during which the enemy fired 1100 times in the direction of the Armenian front posts. The Azerbaijani armed forces used 60 mm (15 projectiles) and 82 mm (5 projectiles) mortars, anti-tank (1 projectile) and under-barrel (1 projectile) grenade launchers, NKR MoD informed.