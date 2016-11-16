Situation at Line of Contact

In the night of November 14 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces over 75 times during which the enemy fired around 1300 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. In the northeastern and northern directions of the line of contact the Azerbaijani armed forces used 60 and 82 mm mortars (7 projectiles) and grenade launcher in the northern direction (1 projectile), the NKR MoD informed.