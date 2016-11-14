Situation at Line of Contact on November 13

In the night of November 13 and the morning of November 14 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces over 60 times during which the enemy fired around 870 times in the direction of Armenian posts using firearms of different calibers. The Azerbaijani armed forces used 60 and 82 mm mortars (3 projectiles) in the direction of the northeastern posts and AGS-17 grenade launchers (2 projectiles) in the northern posts of the Defense Army, the NKR MoD informs.