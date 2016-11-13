Enemy's Aggressive Activity Suppressed

In the night of November 12 and the morning of November 13 the enemy fired 60 mm mortars (17 projectiles) and hand antitank grenade launchers (9 projectiles).

On the whole, in the mentioned period the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire over 60 times, firing around 530 times using firearms of different calibers and big-caliber machine guns.

The front units of the Defense Army answered and suppressed the enemy’s aggressive activity, the NKR MoD informed.