Enemy Started Shelling Armenian Front Posts

Like last night, today morning the Azerbaijani armed forces continued provocative actions in some parts of the line of contact. In particular, starting from 12:15 the enemy has been shelling the military posts of the Defense Army in the northeastern direction of the front line (Talish and Yarimja) with 60 and 82 mm mortars.

The front units of the Defense Army answer to suppress the aggressive actions of the enemy.

The NKR Ministry of Defense announces that the Azerbaijani side is fully responsible for the border escalation.