In the night of November 10 and the morning of November 11 the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani forces was violated 85 times during which the enemy fired over 1100 times in the direction of the Armenian front posts.

In the northern direction (Verin Chailu) of the line of contact the Azerbaijani armed forces used a hand grenade launcher (4 projectiles) and 60 mm mortar (1 projectile).

The front units of the Defense Army answered to suppress the enemy’s aggressive activity and continued their military service confidently.