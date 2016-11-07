Armenian Forces Answered in Talish Direction

During the weekend the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces around 65 times during which over they fired in the direction of the Armenian posts 1200 times.

In the night of November 7, at 1:50 am, the Azerbaijani armed forces used a 60 mm mortar (1 projectile) in the northeastern direction of the line of contact (Talish).

The Defense Army front units answered in order to suppress the aggressive activity of the enemy.