During the weekend the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces around 65 times during which over they fired in the direction of the Armenian posts 1200 times. In the night of November 7, at 1:50 am, the Azerbaijani armed forces used a 60 mm mortar (1 projectile) in the northeastern direction of the line of contact (Talish). The Defense Army front units answered in order to suppress the aggressive activity of the enemy.
Armenian Forces Answered in Talish Direction
- Country - 07 November 2016, 11:32