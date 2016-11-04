Situation at Line of Contact

In the night of November 3 and the morning of November 4 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani forces over 41 times, firing in the direction of the Armenian front posts around 530 times using firearms of different calibers. In the eastern and northern directions of the line of contact the Azerbaijani armed forces used big-caliber machine guns (16 shots). The front units of the Defense Army mostly refrained from answering, the NKR MoD informed.