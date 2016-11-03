Azerbaijan Undertook Aggressive Actions

In the night of November 2, at 11:20 am, aside from firearms, the Azerbaijani armed forces used PG 25 grenade launchers (4 projectiles), and in the night of November 3, at around 2:15 am, they used 60 mm mortars (2 projectiles) in the northern direction of the line of contact (Talish), the NKR MoD informed.

On the whole, in the night of November 2 and the morning of November 3 the ceasefire was violated 30 times during which the enemy fired in the direction of the Armenian posts 370 times.

The Defense Army did not have losses in the result of the enemy’s aggressive actions.