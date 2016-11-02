Situation at Line of Contact

In the night of November 1 and the morning of November 2 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces around 40 times during which the enemy fired over 560 times in the direction of the Armenian front posts. In the northern direction of the line of contact, aside from firearms, the Azerbaijani armed forces also used antitank and GP-20 grenade launchers.

The front units of the Defense Army mostly observed the ceasefire and answered only in case of sheer necessity, the NKR MoD informed.