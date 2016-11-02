Children of Aghdzk Village Will Have a Brand New Kindergarten

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has begun construction on a new kindergarten in Aghdzk, a village in Armenia’s Aragatsotn Region. The project is sponsored by the British-Armenian community.

The future kindergarten will be a two-story structure featuring a full complement of amenities and comforts. In addition to bright, spacious classrooms and naprooms, the facility will have a gym, a game hall, a computer room, and a sizeable playground, all of which will make for an enriching educational and leisure environment. The kindergarten will accommodate up to 90 students.

“As our old kindergarten had to be shut down three years ago because the building was no longer safe, the fact that our British-Armenian compatriots are now sponsoring the construction of a new kindergarten is a source of great joy to our community,” said Aghdzk mayor Arsen Avdalyan.

With an abiding commitment to the education and healthy development of children in the homeland, the British-Armenian community sponsors projects mainly in the education and health fields. In recent years, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has implemented several major projects through British-Armenian support, including the construction of a kindergarten in the village of Sasunik, Armenia; and the reconstruction of the boarding kindergarten of Yerevan’s Shengavit district.