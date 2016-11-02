PV Stations Will Be Set Up in Armenia

To reduce dependence on imported carbohydrates, industrial solar PV systems will be set up in Armenia. The head of energy and energy saving department of the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Hayk Badalyan said at the beginning of the next year a feasibility study will be carried out in the framework of the Renewable Energy Investment Program and the bid package will be prepared for competitive pricing of solar power stations by a consulting company. The consulting company has already selected six sites for PV stations. In the result of the studies Gegharkunik, Armavir and Aragatsotn regions were found to be the best and effective sites for this purpose. The Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources informs that the Renewable Energy Foundation has studied the potential of industrial PV potential in Armenia with the assistance of the World Bank and the Global Environmental Institute. Today there are demo PV modules but their capacities are very small. Such photoelectric transformers based on German and U.S. technology have been installed in U.S.-Armenian Health Center in Yerevan with a 9.8 kW capacity.