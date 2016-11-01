Defense Army Front Units Answered

In the night of October 31 and the morning of November 1 the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani forces was violated over 55 times during which over 840 shots were fired in the direction of the Armenian front posts using firearms of different calibers. In the northern direction of the line of contact, aside from firearms, the Azerbaijani armed forces used manual anti-tank grenade launchers (RPG-7, 3 projectiles). To suppress the enemy’s aggressive activity, the front units of the Defense Army answered, the NKR Defense Army informed.