Another new promotion announced by «HayPost» CJSC

The National Operator of Postal Communication of the Republic of Armenia “HayPost” CJSC runs a promotion with “Converse Transfer” system from November 1 to December 30 of this year, for all the physical entities who receive money transfers via “Converse Transfer” system from the Russian Federation.Within the framework of the promotion, the physical entities will have the possibility to gain monetary prizes, as well as trips to Tsaghkadzor.The trips will be raffled among everybody who receives at least 2 money transfers within the promotion period by means of “Converse Transfer” system from the Post Offices of “Haypost”, regardless of the transfer sum and currency.Let us remind that the Post Offices of “Haypost” CJSC implement the transfers of the following systems: Converse Transfer, Forsage, Ria Money Transfer, Stefi and Sigue.“HayPost” CJSC“HayPost Trust Management” B.V.