Brandy Production Volumes Increased by 19

In January-August 2016, 11,468,800 liters of brandy was produced in Armenia, Armenpress informed, referring to the report published by the Armenian National Statistics Service. Compared with the same period of 2015, the volumes of production increased by 29.3%. In 2015 the volumes of production of brandy in Armenia decreased by 9.4% and totaled 16,947,600 liters. In 2014 the volumes of production decreases by 8% and totaled 18,721,500 liters. In 2009-2013 constant growth was reported in the sphere of production of Armenian brandy.