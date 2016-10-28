Enemy Fired from Big-Caliber Machine Guns

In the night of October 27 and the morning of October 28 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces around 60 times, firing over 700 times in the direction of the Armenian front posts from firearms of different calibers. The Azerbaijani armed forces used big-caliber machine guns (141 shots) in the southern and northern directions, the NKR MoD informed, adding that the front units of the defense army continue their military tasks, answering only in case of sheer necessity.