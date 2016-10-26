Armenian Serviceman Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

Last night and through the day the enemy continued to violate the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces. Last night Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire 15 times, firing 240 times in the direction of the Armenian front posts.

During the day the enemy continued to violate the ceasefire at different parts of the line of contact. In the northeastern direction (Talish), aside from firearms, the Azerbaijani armed forces used automatic grenade launchers (AGS-17) and automatic anti-tank grenade launchers.

In the result of violation of the ceasefire by the enemy at around 17:00 Gurgen Avetik Aivazyan born in 1996 got a deadly firearm injury at the sentry post of one of the military units located in the northeastern direction of the Defense Army.

An investigation is carried out, the NKR MoD informed, giving condolences to the family and friends of the killed serviceman.