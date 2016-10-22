Situation at Front Line

In the night of October 21 and the morning of October 22 the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflicting forces over 35 times during which the enemy fired in the direction of the Armenian front posts around 450 times. The Azerbaijani armed forces used Istiglal long-range sniper guns (37 shots) in the northern and eastern directions. The front units of the Defense Army control the operative-tactical situation confidently, the NKR MoD informs.