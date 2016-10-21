Sabotage Attempt by Azerbaijan

On October 20, in the period between 11.00 and 11.30 the enemy attempted a sabotage in the eastern and southern directions of the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijan armed forces, the NKR Ministry of Defense informs.

The Defense Army front units detected the advancement of the Azerbaijani special units and pushed them back to their starting positions causing losses.

The Defense Army did not have losses.

Besides the sabotage attempts, in the night of October 20 and in the morning of October 21 the enemy violated the ceasefire over 50 times. The enemy violated 2800 times in the direction of the Armenian posts from firearms of different calibers.

The Azerbaijani armed forces used big-caliber machine guns (200 shots).

The front units of the Defense Army continue to exercise control over the front line and are ready to pre-empt every provocative action, causing painful blows.