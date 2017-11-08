Three Hotbeds of Internecine Fire

The Armenian ruling system is facing three interesting points. Recently the workers of one of the shopping malls rose in a wave of protest. The head of the State Revenue Committee Vardan Harutiunyan announced that the protests will not stop the SRC and there will be no step back and the issue of documentation should be resolved. There is doubt or assumption that the workers of the shopping mall are backed by forces which represent the ruling system. It should be noted in particular that the workers of the shopping mall owned by Gagik Tsarukyan are rather active. This goes with the tougher stance of the Tsarukyan alliance against the government. And the chair of SRC is considered to be Karen Karapetyan’s team member.

The situation with the bill prohibiting domestic violence is also interesting. The minister of justice encountered more opposition from the government than from the opposition or the civil society. In fact, Davit Harutiunyan is one of the unique representatives of the ruling system of Armenia. He is influential though he is not believed to have serious political ambitions. Nevertheless, Harutiunyan is believed to be the “dark horse” in the ruling system. So, it is beyond doubt that the governmental dissatisfaction with the draft law prohibiting domestic violence is intended as a preventive action against Harutiunyan.

The draft law on mandatory military service has sparked student protests. A few hundreds of boys and girls demand not to eliminate the right to deferment of mandatory military service. The minister of defense Vigen Sargsyan announces that his initiative is important and should be implemented.

Vigen Sargsyan is seen as one of the possible candidates for prime minister at least in the visible future, if not in April 2018, at least as a backup option for Serzh Sargsyan. It is beyond doubt that the competitors in government will add Vigen Sargsyan’s failure to eliminate deferment to their score, so they might be interested in helping Sargsyan with this “failure”.

Hence, currently there are three hotbeds of domestic internecine disagreements or clashes, in other words, three different hotbeds of internecine fire. Where will the fire spread to?