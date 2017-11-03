Two Names Not Disclosed by Ruzanna Khachatryan

Ruzanna Khachatryan, the wife of the ex-minister of defense Seiran Ohanyan, has recently made a post on Facebook which has caused a storm on the web. Her post was about an official who had been exempted from mandatory military service. Ruzanna Khachatryan wrote that she witnessed the story, whereas this official who was exempted from military service is now uttering speeches about patriotism and the necessity of military service.

However, she does not utter the name of the official. Nevertheless, a lot of people, including politicians, members of parliament, discerned the minister of defense Vigen Sargsyan between the lines of Khachatryan’s post.

Although, it should be noted that not only Vigen Sargsyan spoke about patriotism and the importance of military service during the discussion of the new bill on mandatory military service.

At least, the wife of the ex-minister of defense has successfully intensified to the public backlash to the minister’s bill as part of his nation-army concept. His initiative which eliminates deferment of mandatory military service has caused a heated debate.

While direct questions are asked to Vigen Sargsyan following this Facebook post, the post contains one more important circumstance.

In fact, Ruzanna Khachatryan “half-discloses” two closed names. One is the “hero” of her Facebook post, the other is the person who used to order press articles against Seyran Ohanyan’s family, his wife, when General Ohanyan was the minister of defense and was aspiring to a higher political role, ahead of the end of Serzh Sargsyan’s second term. The regular press publications against Seiran Ohanyan’s family were seen to torpedo Ohanyan’s political future.

In addition, it should be stated that these publications were effective, also influencing the attitude of the armed forces to him. At that time, Ruzanna Khachatryan herself contributed to the campaign against her husband by posting fancy photoshoots of her family which, despite containing beauty and harmony.

Later, as is known, Seiran Ohanyan moved to the opposition and headed ORO Alliance. Ruzanna Khachatryan joined the last rally of their electoral campaign and told journalists that if need be, she would invite a press conference and reveal the name of the official who has ordered the campaign against her family.

So, what are the two names of Ruzanna Khachatryan that she has teased but hasn’t uttered. Why didn’t she reveal those names, when will she reveal them, in what case? And is it those two names that she knows? What impact can her activity on Facebook produce on the prospects of the current minister? At least these questions occur after her last Facebook post.