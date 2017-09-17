Armenia “Divided”: The Inevitable Is Happening

The fall session of the parliament has started, and the topical item on agenda is the initiative by Yelq parliamentary group. The other parliamentary groups were mostly negative in their response. They think the initiative is not timely and grounded.

In addition, some Republican members of parliament refer to the society, that the demand is not mature, and the population mostly supports membership to the EAEU.

Is this true, and where do the members of parliament get their data?

50.67% think that membership to the EAEU has affected the country negatively, and 45.33% thinks that the impact was positive, the results of a survey by the Center for Globalization and Regional Cooperation indicate.

56% said Russia has a negative impact on the Karabakh settlement, and 40% considers its impact positive. In answer to the question whether CSTO provides the security of Armenia, 15% said yes, 41% said no. In answer to the question whether CSTO will help Armenia if Azerbaijan starts war, 31% said yes, 63.4% said no.

78% thinks not signing the Association Agreement with the EU was bad, 20.5% thinks it was good. 88.6% hails the activation of relations with the EU, 10% thinks it is bad. 58% considers the possible membership of Armenia to the EU as positive, and 38% considers it as negative.

Unfortunately, public polls do not enjoy much confidence in Armenia but one can see with the naked eye that the attitude of the population of Armenia to Russia has changed since the war in April. While the majority of the Armenian population used to consider Russia a “natural ally” whose military base defends Armenia from Turkey, now many view the Russian base as occupant troops. Almost the same is the attitude to the EAEU and CSTO when many consider membership to these alliances as an attempt to avoid angering Russia.

To what extent is public opinion in Armenia reflected in politics? Yelq Parliamentary Group has actually summed up the political demand of half of the population of Armenia (judging by the poll) which is against the EAEU. The other parliamentary groups reflect the opinion of the other half of the population who think that membership to Russian clubs is secure and good for sovereignty.

The members of parliament, answering questions on the benefits of membership to the EAEU, are unable to provide any reassuring data but they always there is no alternative to the EAEU. There always was an alternative to EAEU. Armenia could have avoided membership to EAEU, like Tajikistan and Azerbaijan and maintained its independence.

Perhaps, it is too early to talk about this but the day will come when the Armenian public will get a proposal on referendum to membership to the EAEU. And nationalist political forces will be found which will be capable of bringing into being the political demand of the society.