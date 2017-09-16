Russia Will Be Deprived of the Right to Vote

Azerbaijan conducts military exercise along with Russia and Belarus On September 18-22 Azerbaijan will conduct a large-scale exercise involving 15,000 servicemen and lots of defense equipment. The official message states that the trainings will be held in different training centers. Interestingly, on the same days Russia conducts West 2017 in Belarus and its own territory which has caused a strong reaction in the West and perceived as Russia’s preparation for possible expansion. On September 18 Vladimir Putin will watch the drill in Russia. On the same day, Donald Trump intends to meet with global leaders to discuss reforms in the UN and Putin will not attend it. The Russian representative to the UN has informed that most probably Russia will not support Trump’s reforms. Experts note that the reforms suggest depriving those UN SC permanent members of vote which committed aggression or are interested in an ongoing conflict during the discussion of the conflict. Putin has not been invited to this meeting. Analysts say Russia may be deprived of the right to vote in the discussion of conflicts in which Russia is involved. The foreign ministers of CSTO member states will take place during the UN General Assembly, on the same days. Yuriy Khachaturov, the CSTO Secretary General, will also attend the session. For this purpose, the Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandyan will leave for New York. Will he manage to meet with the American Congress representatives visiting Armenia? It is not known whether the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet at the GA session.