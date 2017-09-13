Need for Strike at Border May Occur

Armenia Demonstratively Refused. Iranian Foreign Minister Leaves for Russia The Iranian foreign minister leaves for Sochi to meet with the Russian government representatives. There is no clarity if there will be a meeting with Putin. The visit is interesting against the visit of the Azerbaijani foreign minister to Israel. The Iranian issue may be essential on the agenda of the Azerbaijani defense minister Hassanov to Israel. The visit of the Iranian foreign minister Zarif to Sochi is evidence to this. On August 23 the Russian president Putin met with the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Sochi who openly put forth the issue of joint actions against Iran in his welcome remarks. Azerbaijan is one of the key platforms of the Russian-Israeli action against Iran. Both Russia and Israel supply immense quantities of weapons and ammunition to Azerbaijan not only for business but to arm it against Armenia and Artsakh. This ammunition is the Russian-Israeli presence at the northern border of Iran, and Tehran is well-aware of this. Ostensibly, Tehran will tell Moscow that Iran will be tough on any undesirable action at the northern border. And Tehran has clearly indicated and indicates on different occasions what is undesirable for itself, the presence of the third force on the border and destabilization. Moreover, official Tehran announced a few weeks ago that if the population of its northern regions are threatened, Iran will not hesitate to undertake relevant action. It is possible that Russia is trying to play a double game, saying one thing to Israel and another thing to Tehran. Besides, it is possible that the Azerbaijani defense minister is scapegoated for this game. The Armenian side should be attentive in case an attempt is made to find a reason for sacrifice at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the form of a provocation, thereby writing off Hassanov. At least, such necessity occurs gradually at a regional and international level as well as in the domestic situation of Azerbaijan. Currently, an attempt is made to find a new mechanism for lasting stability in the Karabakh area and the Caucasus. The obstacle is Azerbaijan, to some extent an objective one. On the other hand, the Azerbaijani government itself is a victim of this status and a way out is being sought for one of the options which could be a major sacrifice in the ruling system in Baku. Of course, this does not suppose the existence of a border-related ground because it can also be an internal ground for Azerbaijan in the form of a so-called spy scandal which has been revealed repetitively. In this situation, Armenia actually refused to enter into the game because the anti-Iranian focus is visible. On August 23, Serzh Sargsyan was also in Sochi, and after his meeting with the Israeli prime minister Putin met with Sargsyan. In addition, a few days earlier the minister of territorial cooperation of Israel was in Yerevan, and Serzh Sargsyan did not meet with him because he was on annual leave but a few days later he interrupted his annual leave and left for Tehran to attend the second inauguration of Hassan Rowhani. Then the scandal of the demonstration of Azerbaijan’s drones by the Israeli company occurred. The answer of Yerevan to this was the visit of the Armenian foreign minister Vigen Sargsyan to China. This was an act demonstrating that Yerevan will not enter into a game where there are arrows directed at Iran, no matter what turn it takes. The Russian press published dissatisfaction with Vigen Sargsyan’s visit to China but was later removed. Moscow is preparing for explanations to the Iranian foreign minister, and Tehran will not understand Russia’s jealously of the Armenian-Chinese technical defense cooperation. The Armenian-Chinese cooperation is one of the key processes that rules out the need for a third force in the Karabakh area.