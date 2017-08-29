Serzh Sargsyan Revealed the Roadmap

“Believe me that reaching agreement in the political field, reaching reconciliation is very important, and reaching agreement through compromise is a very important thing. This is not about conformism but the understanding of others’ interests, and I am sure that many of you remember the saying of the famous person that the sweetest victory is a victory which is gained through few losses, little efforts. Believe me this is true. I would wish that when you start dealing with other matters like adults, you always support the consensus. It is impossible to achieve success through “against”, “anti” slogans,” Serzh Sargsyan stated, addressing the participants of Bazeh camp. On another occasion, he said: “You have to obey first and others will obey you.” Serzh Sargsyan has been in top government of Armenia thanks to these peculiarities which are expressed in domestic and foreign relations, in the relations with Russia, the West, the Karabakh issue, controversies with groups inside government, the opposition, different layers of the society. In this way, he has slowly and consistently made way in politics, sometimes getting out of situations where there seemed to be no way out. In fact, this “roadmap” actually worked out, but the problem is that this is not only his beliefs but also the qualities of his entourage, competitors which have made Serzh Sargsyan’s map viable. Nobody could ever set any other technology, idea or agenda against this. What was put against it was, at the end of the day, encouraged by Serzh Sargsyan, including cursing, whining, bombastic calls for change of government because all such behavior only made his belief more viable. His government did not have public legitimacy, and this issue was resolved thanks to the opposition which had such qualities. In primitive political systems, such things are beyond the understanding of the participants of the field. Serzh Sargsyan has had “sweet victories” with few losses because the one who cursed the best was called opposition. Serzh Sargsyan’s government was sustained on this political field and primitive perceptions of the bigger part of the society. Serzh Sargsyan is entering another stage of the government through reshuffle, agreements, understanding of the interests of others, compromise, at the same time strengthening the primitive public and political perceptions of victory and defeats, heroes and betrayers. He was thus able to overcome another complicated stage, sharing his life hack that it is impossible to succeed through “against” and “anti” slogans.