Putin Left Sargsyan for Supper

The Kommersant has published details of Putin’s three meetings in Sochi. Putin met with the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu who made tough statements addressed to Iran. The official press release does not mention what Putin said, however. On the same day, the Russian president met with the special representative of Vatican and discussed Ukraine and possible mediation by Vatican. In the end, the Kommersant reports, Putin met with Serzh Sargsyan. “Putin left this person who is almost like a family member to him for supper?” Has Putin “devoured” his guests or did he quietly listen to their opinions? It’s hard to tell. However, press releases on his negotiations with a person who is almost a family member show that everything is fine. Putin said that the strategic partnership has been strengthened, and Serzh Sargsyan commended the economic cooperation. This means that the Armenian-Russian relations have reached their peak at this stage, irrespective of their nature. On the other hand, however, the setting around the Armenian-Russian relations has changed, which will affect them soon. In particular, this is already visible in the outlines of Russia’s position on the issues of Armenia. Interestingly, on the eve of the Putin-Sargsyan meeting Russia signed an agreement with Turkey to supply weapons worth 800 million dollars, and one of the major strategic assets of the energy sector of Armenia, the Electricity Distribution Networks, will be operated by Tashir Capital, owned by the Russian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan, under a concession agreement. Armenia participated in NATO training in Georgia and is preparing to sign an agreement with the European Union. The Russian media defined this as an attempt to balance the situation. The Armenian experts note that Russia is trying to keep its dominance over the Armenian economy without setting obstacles to more or less significant diversification attempts, instead Armenia starts conducting a more diversified policy. From the point of view of Russia’s current international situation this opinion does not seem groundless, especially considering the knot of complicated and sometimes obliging problems in the relations of Russia with Turkey and Azerbaijan, such as the trade in weapon. The traditional method of solving these problems at the expense of Armenia’s interests is currently complicated, and Armenia’s activation in foreign political, security and defense areas allows for maneuver in its relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. The sale of weapons to Azerbaijan and Turkey is commerce and prostitution, Norat Ter-Grigoryan says. In addition, this is also Armenia’s humiliation, considering the twenty-year agreement on strategic cooperation. What could Putin tell “almost a family member” Serzh Sargsyan left for supper speak about relations besides a cart blanche and satisfaction in exchange for humiliation? These relations cost Armenia losses and humiliations and never expresses dissatisfaction, thus placing Russia in remorse. Putin and Sargsyan met in this situation. In which direction will the Armenian-Russian relations develop after the “peak” when the decline becomes inevitable? One can state definitely that the meeting in Sochi is the beginning of this decline. The old schemes are no longer effective in the modern world, even though countries are prone to them. Moreover, this inclination will lead to a systemic crisis of relations, and this concerns the Armenian-Russian relations too.

